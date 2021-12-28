The Packers defense is slipping.

It doesn’t require a deep dive into the analytics to present such a take. All one must do is look at the most key of stats: Points allowed.

Through the first ten games of the season, the Packers allowed an average of 18 points per game. Good for a top-5 ranking in the NFL. In five games since a shutout win over the Seahawks at Lambeau Field, the same Packers defense has allowed a shade under 29 points per game.

One of the worst red zone defenses in the NFL all season, the Packers are now hemorrhaging yards and points.

Fortunately for the Packers, the timing of their offensive uptick is in-line with the downfall of the defense. But despite averaging over 33 points per game in its last five contests, the Packers have been shut out twice in the fourth quarter.

Come playoff time, that could spell disaster.

Defensive physicality is improved. Turnover differential is the best in the league. But if the Packers offense can’t build a lead, do you trust the defense to stop the run?

The Packers have never won a Super Bowl without a top-5 defense. The Packers currently rank 13th in points allowed. The exact same position they finished the 2020 season under the direction of Mike Pettine.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.