After a first half that was uglier than Aunt Sally’s Christmas sweater, the Bucks take down the Mavericks at home 102-95.

So, as the Bucks win, we here on Bucks Talk decided to throw a Christmas party! And my goodness, look who showed up! Coach Budenholzer, Stephen Curry, Giannis, and many others of high NBA pedigree attended the best post-game show Holiday party in the league! We have music, treats, highlights, and the best white elephant gift exchange that anyone could ask for!

Plus, Justin asks the show-long question; if you could bring back any Milwaukee Buck player in the past, regardless of era, to win a championship last season, who would you want. The answers vary, but each one is as good as the next!

A lot packed into the show, and it doesn’t disappoint! It’s Justin Garcia with Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices