Christmas Day will be a big sports day in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers will be in action against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field.

Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. on Newsradio WTMJ. Our Packers Game Day coverage will begin with Opening Drive at 12:00 p.m. Fans can also stream the game here using a laptop or a desktop computer. NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game on a mobile device.

Due to the Packers game, the Milwaukee Bucks / Boston Celtics game will be broadcast on 94-5 ESPN Milwaukee beginning at 1:00 p.m. Fans can stream that game here.