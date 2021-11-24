*stomach rumbles*

A hunger that can only be cured with a 5-0 home stand! The first one since February of 1980! And thankfully, we, and Bucks fans everywhere, have a smorgasbord of decadent delights that we can point to that fill us up with what we need.

A banked in corner three, the “People’s Champ” recording yet another double-double, and the quietest 30-point affair ever made in the NBA.

All that, plus highlights, stats you need-to-know, and a flawless metaphorical comparison to the Bucks roster, and the starting lineup of every Thanksgiving dish!

Grab your utensils, a few napkins, and be sure to wash your hands before digging into the newest edition of Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia presented by Gruber Law Offices

Full episode, commercial free can be heard right here. Have a great Thanksgiving!