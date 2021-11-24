Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For the fifth consecutive year, Butler is among the group of modern era semifinalists. The group will ultimately be trimmed to determine the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Butler was a defining member of the Packers suffocating defense of the mid-to-late 90’s and his resume is outstanding.

Butler is a four-time All-Pro and member of the 1990’s All-Decade team, a two-time NFC champion and Super Bowl champion.

Aside of Reggie White, Butler was THE member of the mid-90’s Packers defense opposing teams were most concerned with.

Most significant: Butler changed the way safeties play. He is the first safety in NFL history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Last year, former Buccaneers safety John Lynch earned a yellow jacket. Butler was left out. But Lynch’s honor should strengthen Butler’s case. Once overlooked, safeties are entering the Hall of Fame on a more regular basis.

The only other true safety in the mix is former Cowboys standout Darren Woodson. Woodson was great, but he is not a member of the 1990s all-decade team. Butler is. In fact, Butler is the only member of the 1990s all-decade first team not in the Hall.

That should no longer be the case.

