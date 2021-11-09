A lose-lose game that the Bucks grinded out to acquire a win in the second game of an important five-game road trip.

Lose-lose meaning that the 76ers were shorthanded, very short handed. The absences of Embiid, Seth Curry, & Tobias Harris, sure do play in the favor of the 76ers that they lost.

On the flip side, it is almost unforgiveable IF the Bucks would’ve lost this game, despite even being shorthanded themselves. Brook Lopez continues to be out, as does Khris Middleton due to health & safety protocols. But as Bobby Portis said in his post game comments; “no one is going to feel sorry for us.”

So how do you digest a “lose/lose” win? Justin Garcia breaks it all down. Plus, we put our dukes up to get ready for the boxing match that is becomming the NBA. And speaking of fighting words, what is Scottie Pippen saying now?!

An entertaining edition of Bucks Talk, commercial-free right here! Brought to you by Gruber Law Offices