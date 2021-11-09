GREEN BAY- The Packers are going to pay a hefty price for playing loose with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The league is set to fine the team $300,000 for violating rules, which include forcing unvaccinated players to wear a mask inside their team facility at all times.

The league began looking into the Packers after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week and it was subsequently revealed that he had not gotten a league approved COVID-19 vaccine. The reigning NFL MVP missed Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to the team being fined, the league is also reportedly levying fines of $14,650 against Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Packers also were made aware that future violations could result in escalated discipline – possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices. https://t.co/R1J9LN5iN2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

Rodgers, during an appearance this afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show, apologized for ‘misleading’ the public when it came to his vaccination status. He said at a press conference in August he was ‘immunized’ against the virus.

The Packers play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.