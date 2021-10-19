In the Milwaukee Bucks season opener, they take down the Brooklyn Nets 127-104. Not only was this a defeat of a Brooklyn Nets team that the Bucks had to overcome on the way to their first Championship since 1971, but it was on the day of the ring ceremony to commemorate said championship.

Once the rings were distributed and the banner was raised, it was time to get back to work for the Bucks. After a few rust-shaking dunks and backdoor cuts, the Bucks were back in business.

To open up the season, the Bucks are far from full strength. The regular season began in the absence of Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered an injury shortly before last year’s playoffs. Also no Bobby Portis, and newcomer Semi Ojeleye.

However role players, like 2nd year pro Jordan Nwora, played the exact role they are expected to play coming off the bench. Nwora made the most of his 26 minutes of time on the court notching a 15 point effort including 3-6 from deep, as well as six rebounds, and a block on Kevin Durant that got Fiserv Forum on their feet.

