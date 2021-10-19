MILWAUKEE- Nearly three months to the day of winning the whole thing, the Bucks are being presented with their championship rings and Fiserv Forum gets a new banner to hang from the rafters.

Even if you can’t get your hands on one, the Bucks shared photos and a video of their rings.

You can view the video the Bucks played prior to the ceremony below:

The job is done. pic.twitter.com/VgV3rfsJel — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 19, 2021

The team also unveiled their championship banner: