The Bucks are down 0-2 in their series against the Nets. But hopefully some Fiserv Forum magic can help turn things around.

“We’re so excited for this team to get back home, brush off what happened in Brooklyn, and play in front of a full house,” says Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey. “It’s going to be really exciting to see that energy here again.”

The entertainment team inside the arena will also be back in full force. The first 10,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt, and Godsey promises a few “surprise appearances,”

Outside of the arena, the Deer District will also be back at full capacity. It will open one hour before tip-off.

A limited number of tickets are still available at Bucks.com.

