The Bucks drop game 72 of the 2021 regular season to finish with a record of 46-26 on the year. All sights are now pointed towards the round one match up versus the Miami Heat. They say revenge is best served right away, and the Bucks will get their chance to redeem their Eastern Conference semi-finals lost against the Heat in the bubble back in 2020.

The not-so-pleasant memories linger as some of Bucks nation seems nervous that the Bucks draw the Heat in the first round. Should they be worried? Are Greg & Justin? They give their thoughts, their analysis of the match up, and what to expect from the rest of the NBA post season including the very interesting play-in games that wait for us this week. All that and more discussed in the last Bucks Talk of the regular season! Enjoy!



