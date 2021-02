Tonight’s program goes over the now-streaking Milwaukee Bucks sealing their third straight win, this time over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks hosted the T-Wolves as they had their first game with their new head coach – which leads into a trivia competition comparing NBA head coaches of old & new and how they faired in their rookie season coaching in the NBA. The guys also break down the trade deadline rumors surrounding the team, plus their Stat of the Day & so much more!

