Life, as a Brewers fan gas been pretty good this year, at least, so far.

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in first place in the National League Central division, while also likely leading the big league with the deepest injury list.

When Matt Arnold stepped into the shoes of David Stearns, there was no way anyone could have predicted how his first year in the big chair could have played out.

Garrett Mitchell. Brandon Woodruff. Eric Lauer. Willy Adames…to just name a few, have found themselves battling injuries this season, each missing multiple games, some multiple weeks in to months.

On the flip side – Julio Tehran. Andruw Monasterio. Blake Perkins have all stepped in to play much bigger roles than anyone could have imagined – helping keep the crew churning.

Senior Vice President and General Manager, Matt Arnold has simply been magnificent this season – Not allowing an injury to affect his team, and the expectations he set forthright when hired.

Quiet leadership, led by Matt Arnold, has been steering the winning ship in Milwaukee thus far.

The excuses are there, if the Brewers wanted. But they don’t, nor will they ever – and it starts at the top with Matt.