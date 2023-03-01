We had the chance to chat with Brandon Woodruff ahead of the start of spring training – embarking on his fifth full season with the Brewers. A full-length conversation for a jack of all trades: he’s been an Opening Day starter, an All-Star, postseason pitcher, and even home run slugger.

“Big Woo” is one of the most talkative guys in the Brewers’ clubhouse, so a perfect first guest for our extended sit-down series with various players throughout spring training.

Woodruff details his draft process, his changeup being so effective, dealing with Raynaud’s Disease last season, and what Chris Hook has brought out of him on the mound.