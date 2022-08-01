MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers are trading releiver Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan says the Brewers will be getting four players in return.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Josh Hader has spent all six years of his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He struck out more than 100 batters in a season three times; in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

So far in the 2022 season, Hader has struck out 59 batters in 34 innings of work.