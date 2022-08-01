Tough to swallow.

That’s the immediate, guttural, visceral reaction to the news of Josh Hader’s trade to the Padres.

I get why David Stearns had to do it.

The Brewers were never going to be able to afford what Hader was going to command before he hit free agency after next season.

Stearns appears to have sold early to the highest bidder, but it shouldn’t have ended this way.

Hader should’ve been the guy launching his glove into the air after recording the final out of the Brewers’ first-ever World Series championship.

Instead, he might do the same in San Diego this year and might go through the Brewers on the way.

Hader’s a Padre now.

His time in Milwaukee is over, and it stings.

You’re allowed to be upset, but just remember this…

The Trade Deadline isn’t until 5 o’clock on Tuesday.

There may be more to come.

