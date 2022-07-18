The Milwaukee Brewers made three selections on day-one of the 2022 first-year player draft.

With their first pick, number-27 overall, the Brewers chose infielder Eric Brown Junior from Coastal Carolina. Junior College pitcher Robert Misiorowski was selected in the second round (number-63 overall), followed by infielder Robert Moore from the University of Arkansas. Moore was selected with the 72nd pick in competitive balance round B.

The 21-year-old Brown batted .330 with 19 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 40 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 57 games for Coastal Carolina in 2022. Brown was the Chanticleer’s primary short stop, and profiles as a middle infielder in the major leagues.

“Really athletic middle infielder from Coastal Carolina. We like the glove – give him a good shot to stick at short – if not he can certainly be a really good second baseman.” Brewers Vice President of Domestic Scouting, Tod Johnson said following the pick.

“There’s kinda sneaky pop in there for a guy that is not a big guy, ” Johnson said of the 5-10, 190-pound Brown. “We like guys that can stay in the middle of the field.”

Misiorowski, 20, was a perfect 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA as a redshirt freshman for Crowder Junior College in Missouri.

“Electric stuff. It’s four-pitch potential,” Johnson said of the 6-foot-7 right-hander. “He’s pretty thin still, there’s some filling out to come as well. Touches 100 already with strength to come in the future.”

Misiorowski was named a 2nd-team Junior College All-American in 2022.

“Just one of the best pure arms in the draft probably.”

The Brewers final day-one pick was Moore, son of Kansas City Royals President of Baseball Operations, Dayton Moore. “He went to school actually a year early, so he’s just over 20, so he was the youngest junior in the class,” said Johnson.

Moore earned an NCAA Division-1 gold glove for his defensive prowess at second base. “We’ll give him a shot to play short, certainly…another one that could be a really elite-level second base defender.”

The First-Year Player Draft resumes Monday at 1 p.m. CT with rounds 3-10 exclusively on MLB.com. Rounds 11-20 will be held Tuesday, July 19 starting at 1 p.m. CT on MLB.com.

Click HERE to view Major League Baseball’s draft tracker.