For whatever reason, limping into the all-star break is nothing new for the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 2018, the Brewers were one win away from representing the National League in the World Series. Game-7 of the NLCS was played at Miller Park. That season, the Brewers lost seven of eight leading into the break, that included being swept by the lowly Pirates in a five-game series.

In 2019, the Brewers dropped five of six going into the mid-summer classic only to rebound in the second half of the season and earn a wild card berth.

Last season, another in which the Brewers earned a division title, the team lost six of their last eight games before the break.

This season, eight of eleven.

There are points in every season where one wonders if the team they cheer for is really THAT good, or THAT bad. In the case of the Brewers, they are like most teams in contention for a playoff berth: strong in one area, flawed in another.

But the Brewers have always found a way to respond to adverse situations under Craig Counsell. The team’s latest slide is nothing new, and neither is a post-season berth.

