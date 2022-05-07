The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Andrew McCutchen on the COVID-related injury list Saturday afternoon after it was confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell says the 38-year-old McCutchen reported symptoms on Saturday. It was not known if McCutchen will remain in the Atlanta hotel when the team leaves after Sunday’s game to begin a series in Cincinnati on Monday. He is hitting .240 with two homers.

Utilityman Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Nashville will replace McCutchen.