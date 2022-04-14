MILWAUKEE- Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is hoping his second year in a Brewers uniform matches his first in terms of on-field production.

Wong joined WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner from American Family Field this afternoon.

“I got a chance to build relationships with the guys last year and really figure out what the team was like last year so it’s a lot more comfortable for me to come in this year,” Wong said.

As for playing in the home opener, Wong said he’s made it a priority to soak it all in.

“Anytime you get a chance to be with the home fans and soak this in it’s a big thing,” Wong said. “Especially when you’re getting towards the later end of your career you want to make sure you enjoy these times.”

The Brewers open their home slate against Wong’s former team the St. Louis Cardinals, which he says makes today’s home opener all that more special.

“I was there for seven years in the big leagues so I got to build some good long term relationships with the guys, but there’s nothing I’d rather do than beat the Cardinals.”