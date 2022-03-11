Tickets for the Brewers/Cardinals home opener at American Family Field on April 14th will go on sale Friday at 12pm, the Brewers announced on Newsradio WTMJ.

For those who purchased tickets for the original Opening Day game on March 31st, those fans will get first dibs at attending the April 14th date.

“That ticket will be honored on April 14th. For people who bought tickets for April 14th, we will try to accommodate you,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told Wis. Morning News.

First pitch is 4:14pm. April 14th is 414 Day, a special day in Milwaukee.

“With all the craziness this off-season, we’ll be able to have Opening Day on a day that’s very meaningful to Milwaukee,” Schlesinger explained. “5,000 tickets will be available at $4.14.”