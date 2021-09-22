The Cardinals have become the biggest wrench in the Brewers’ post-season cog, and it is firmly lodged with no give.

With Wednesday night’s win, St. Louis has matched an 11-game win streak, a feat they haven’t accomplished in 20 years.

October can’t come fast enough.

Brett Anderson struggled following his return off of the injured list being chased in the 2nd inning allowing six runs and six hits including a leadoff home-run given up to Tyler O’Neill.

Brewers bats continue to struggle as well in the final weeks of the regular season amounting just four hits all game long. Lorenzo Cain broke up the Cardinals no-hitter in the third with a base hit.

However way you slice it, the Brewers are being served some humble pie. In an effort to combat the doom-and-gloom mentality in the midst of this tough stretch, we went with the desert-themed idiom.

Positivity is near! Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine talks some sense into fans and callers alike looking forward to the series finale on Thursday on Brewers Extra Innings. Analysis, reactions, highlights, thoughts from Craig Counsell and so much more! Enjoy!

It has to be done. The highlights of the Brewers 10-2 loss against the Cardinals, in full right here:

