If you are trepidatious to admit that this season has been fun. Throw your worries in a sack and let Lorenzo Cain hit it over the left-field wall. This is fun!

Brewers head out on the road and take care of business in their first game against the Indians in Cleveland with a 10-3 win. What began as a bizarre way to score an opening run, Kolten Wong scoring from third via a catcher’s interference. Sidebar: that would not be the only balk/catcher’s interference called in this game. The floodgates really opened up as Lorenzo Cain knocked a 2-out bases-loaded grand slam to put the Brewers up 9-2 in the fifth inning. Not even three kids will slow our Lo Cain down.

A fun game with a lot to recap including one of the last road trips of the regular season, and the bright spot the Brewers are in with a half of a month left to go sitting pretty atop the NL Central.

More pitching breakdown with Jerry Augustine, plus Craig Counsell’s post-game comments, highlights, and so much more! Friday’s full edition of Brewers Extra Innings can be heard, commercial-free right here!

Plating 10 runs, including a multi-HR game from Eduardo Escobar, makes for a more-than-enjoyable highlight segment! Catch the game story in highlights right here!