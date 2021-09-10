The 19th ranked Wisconsin Badgers once again face an uphill climb to college football’s final four. This year’s toe-stubbing took place in a sloppy week-1 loss to now 11th ranked Penn State.

It was the kind of loss that makes one understand why, for so many years, power-5 conference teams would begin the season against a lesser foe.

There is no pre-season in college football. A week-1 matchup against Eastern Michigan would have been just that for a Badgers team with a young quarterback coming off a disjointed, COVID affected season.

There’s a sexiness for one ranked power-5 conference team to open the season against another, but there’s also significant risk.

I know, I know…to be the best, one must beat the best. But answer me this: Would you rather see the Badgers play Penn State in week-1 or week-4?

Maybe they should have started with Eastern Michigan.

