The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting their first-ever Sunrise Scavenger Hunt.

It began at 5 a.m. at American Family Field.



The event is similar to the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausage yard gnomes, which had previously been hidden around the grounds of the ballpark for fans to discover and take home.



For the “Sunrise Scavenger Hunt,” 250 Brewers gift boxes filled with prizes are hidden throughout the exterior grounds of the ballpark.

Prizes include game tickets, autographed memorabilia, game-worn jerseys, a night in a Brewers Club Suite, player meet and greets, and much more.



Parking is available in the Brewers 2 Lot.

Fans must be 16-or-older and show valid identification to claim a prize, limit one per person. Each gift box will contain a certificate for a prize that must be brought to the redemption table at the clocktower entrance of American Family Field by 8 a.m. today.

Good luck!