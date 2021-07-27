9 innings, 9 runs, 11th shut out for the Brewers this season.

Omar Narvaez goes deep in the first inning to kick off a 9 run game for the Brewers in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brewers cult hero Rowdy Tellez hit his third home run with Milwaukee after going deep twice on Saturday against the White Sox.

A day that included a lot of travel, and a lot of movement of players on rosters, Craig Counsell gave credit to his guys for coming out ready to play as the trade deadline looms later in the week, as well as the recent news regarding Christian Yelich being placed on the IL due to health and safety protocols. Want more of Craig’s post-game comments? How about analysis, highlights, breakdowns of the trade deadline, and possibilities on Brewers moves? Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine have you covered on Brewers Extra Innings!

Full show, commercial-free, right here!

Short on time? No worries! Here are tonight’s highlights. Reminder, Brewers plated 9 runs, so we have a feeling you will like how these sound. Enjoy!