Nine innings, seven runs, two ejections, one grand slam, and a Brewers victory to top it all off! The division lead is firmly in the Brewers grasp as they are back to their winning ways. A weekend full of premier pitching matchups meaning good baseball is going to be had, but no guarantee of offense. Well, we got offense today! The Brewers bust opens a tightly contested game in the 7th inning with the help of a series of walks and a guy named Tyrone Taylor.

Plus, the trade deadline is quickly approaching! There are certain things to address on this team, what will the Brewers position be as the deadline looms? The best analysis and everything you need to know about the Brewers win over the White Sox is right here on Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine!

Speaking of offense, want to hear how it went down? Catch up with the highlight segment right here!