April 23rd, 2020, is a day and a year that cheeseheads everywhere will never forget.

2020, likely a year of blur for most, but it also happened to be the day the Packers brass shocked the sports world with the selection of quarterback Jordan Love in round one of the NFL draft.

Doubt.

Laughter.

And, criticism, all a part of the last few years for the Packers and for Love.

That is though, until now.

Fast forward a few years, and smack dab in the heart of Dallas, a new star was born on Sunday in front of more than 40 million people as Jordan Love put on a show in the biggest game of the season – a season, many “experts” said he would not have.

After a thrashing of the number two seed Cowboys on national television in the NFC Wildcard, the Packers now sit just two games away from appearing in a Super Bowl, and the biggest reason why is the lead of the play caller under center, who walked into the shadows of back-to-back legends, and began to carve out his own path.

Seven-point underdogs on Sunday meant nothing to Jordan Love

A perfect undefeated season for the Cowboys in Jerry World meant nothing to Jordan Love.

Injuries, all season long, have meant nothing to Jordan Love.

Youth and inexperience have also meant nothing for Jordan Love.

#10, continuing to prove wrong what everyone has said about him, and what he could not do.

On Sunday, in his FIRST playoff game, tossing a near-perfect passer rating, the highest passer rating in Packer playoff history, three touchdowns, and 272 yards all speaks massive volumes on its own.

Since the moment he was drafted, calm, cool, and collected had been the steadiness #10 has brought to this organization, and throughout this season, has consistently quieted his doubters, all while doing something a 4-time MVP could not do last year.

I have said it before, and I will continue to pound the table while saying it – Jordan Love is a top-three quarterback in the NFL at this very moment, and he is not number three.