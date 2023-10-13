Here comes the rain.

Scattered light showers moved into Wisconsin early Friday morning. Drizzle and light mist have been reported across the region. Rain becomes steadier later in the morning and into the afternoon.

“Most areas will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rainfall during this period” said Brendan Johnson, Storm Team 4 meteorologist. “While widespread flooding isn’t expected, locally higher amounts are possible. Ponding and street flooding are the biggest concerns.”

Gusty winds will ramp up as well, according to Johnson. Wind gusts could top 30-40 mph through early Saturday.

The bulk of the rain will drop South Saturday afternoon. Higher rainfall event totals are expected in the vicinity of the lakefront. Rain will come to a close late Sunday/early Monday. A cloudy stretch of weather continues into next week with highs remaining in the mid 50s.

WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST BY STORM TEAM 4 METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Moderate to heavy rain at times; Cloudy & Windy

High: 55

Wind: E 20-25 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers Continue; Cloudy & Windy

Low: 52

Wind: E 20-25 G 35 mph

SATURDAY: Windy Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

SUNDAY: Chance Lakeside Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 54

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 56