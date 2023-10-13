Here comes the rain.
Scattered light showers moved into Wisconsin early Friday morning. Drizzle and light mist have been reported across the region. Rain becomes steadier later in the morning and into the afternoon.
“Most areas will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rainfall during this period” said Brendan Johnson, Storm Team 4 meteorologist. “While widespread flooding isn’t expected, locally higher amounts are possible. Ponding and street flooding are the biggest concerns.”
Gusty winds will ramp up as well, according to Johnson. Wind gusts could top 30-40 mph through early Saturday.
The bulk of the rain will drop South Saturday afternoon. Higher rainfall event totals are expected in the vicinity of the lakefront. Rain will come to a close late Sunday/early Monday. A cloudy stretch of weather continues into next week with highs remaining in the mid 50s.
WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST BY STORM TEAM 4 METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
FRIDAY: Moderate to heavy rain at times; Cloudy & Windy
High: 55
Wind: E 20-25 G 30 mph
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers Continue; Cloudy & Windy
Low: 52
Wind: E 20-25 G 35 mph
SATURDAY: Windy Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 55
SUNDAY: Chance Lakeside Showers; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 55
MONDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 54
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 56