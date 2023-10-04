WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep Glenn Grothman (R-WI) didn’t expect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to be removed this week.

“I was a little surprised,” Grothman admitted to WTMJ N.O.W. on Wednesday. “I thought at the end of the day people would step back from the abyss. It really was historic.”

Grothman doesn’t expect a new House Speaker in place by next Wednesday.

“(The candidates) will all present their case on Tuesday night in a public forum,” he explained. “We’ll have an election next Wednesday. The question will be whether (representatives) respect the vote.”