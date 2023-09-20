MADISON – Republican lawmakers were expected to ‘gavel in’ and ‘gavel out’ of Gov. Evers’ special session on Wednesday. The governor had called to pass a $1 billion package that would send more money to the University of Wisconsin and create a paid family leave program.

On Wisconsin’s Morning News, WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad had thoughts on how lawmakers could ‘enhance’ the gavel-in and gavel-out and make it “more of a show,” according to Bilstad.

“You really want to drive it home that you’re not (conducting the special session),” joked Vitrano.