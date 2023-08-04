Despite recent issues with carnival rides at other locations, the Wisconsin State Fair CEO says the rides are safe at the fair’s Spin City.

“I feel very confident our rides are extremely safe,” Shari Black told Wis. Morning News. “I’m happy to ride all of the rides (myself).”

Black’s remarks come after two incidents earlier this summer. In Crandon, a roller coaster malfunction left eight people hanging upside down for more than three hours. A few weeks later, a child was injured after being “thrown from a roller coaster” in Antioch, Illinois.

“(All rides) are inspected by the state of Wisconsin. But we also hire a third party independent inspector,” Black explained. “The team is on site all eleven days of the fair. They really get down into every piece of the ride.”

Parents should not be concerned, Black reiterated.

“I have three kids and let them ride all of the rides.”