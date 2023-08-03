When you’re a general manager for a Major League Baseball team, the hours leading up to the trade deadline can be intense. Rival GMs will call you, the manager may send a text, even your kid might chime in with a request or two.

“My son called me at 3:59pm and wanted to know if we were getting White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez,” Brewers VP of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold laughed. “I’m (busy) ripping off phone calls with all of these teams and my son calls me on his gizmo watch asking me about Eloy.”

Ultimately the Brewers didn’t end up with Jimenez, but Arnold told Wis. Morning News he was happy with the team’s trades netting outfielder Mark Canha, first baseman Carlos Santana, and reliever Andrew Chafin.

“We’re thrilled to have those guys.”

Arnold also admitted there were some “offensive” trade requests. Click to podcast to hear more.