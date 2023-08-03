MILWAUKEE — Fair fun, Packers fam, free Shakespeare and a fest to get your Jewish nosh on are all happening the weekend of August 5, 2023. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area for the weekend, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

WISCONSIN STATE FAIR

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH — WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK IN WEST ALLIS

Celebrate and discover what makes our state great, from agriculture to entertainment at the Wisconsin State Fair.

11 fun-filled days with lots and lots of live music and livestock! Amusement rides and games on the Spin City midway! Culinary creations from corndogs on a stick to cream puffs to cheese curds to Sporkie Award winners! New this year are the Drinkies award winners.

The Big Slide, the Skyglider and the pig races are all back. Stroll the air-conditioned Expo Center for lots of deals and hundreds of exhibitors.

More info here, including the Food Finder feature, click here.

21ST ANNUAL PACKERS FAMILY NIGHT

SATURDAY AT 5:30 P.M. — LAMBEAU FIELD IN GREEN BAY

Grab your cheddar head wedge and your loved ones for Packers Family Night on Saturday. Admission is $10 and you’ll get to watch a full practice at Lambeau Field in a game-like atmosphere. Arrive early to enjoy the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and you can stroll the fan walkway area of Packers displays, starting at 3:30 P.M.

There will be a youth football team scrimmage, a performance by the Green Bay Elite Dance Team, then Packers practice. The evening will wrap with player interviews, jersey giveaways and at 9:30, a spectacular fireworks and laser display.

For more information, click here.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

SATURDAY AT FOREST HOME CEMETERY, SUNDAY AT LINCOLN PARK

Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park continues their free performances of “Cymbeline” this weekend, making stops at different parks this summer.

Shakepeare’s story of “Cymbeline” has a king, a princess, young lovers torn apart – and in 90 minutes entertains with lessons in kindness, forgiveness and love with a “happily ever after” ending instead how some of Shakespeare’s other plays end.

Saturday’s performance starts at 5 P.M. at Forest Home Cemetery.

Sunday’s performance has pre-show and post-show activities to enjoy. Arrive early at 2:30 at Lincoln Park and you’ll see the Official Ko-Thi Dance Company plus be able to Create Your Own Corn Dolly. After the 5 P.M. performance, you can enjoy Lanterns for Peace with origami folding, live music and floating of lanterns.

For more information, click here.

5th ANNUAL JEWISH FOOD FESTIVAL

SUNDAY AND MONDAY — MEQUON’S ROTARY PARK

Feast on favorites like Pastrami Potato Knish, Sweet Noodle Kugel, Chicken Matzah Ball Soup, Chocolate Babka, and more delicious menu items on Sunday and Monday from 12 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Food is the headliner, but there’s more to enjoy.

Live music both days including a performance by the Maxwell Street Klezmer Trio starting at 4:30 on Monday afternoon.

New this year, the interactive Shtetl Village where you can immerse yourself in the lively world of an 1800s Jewish village, where you can learn to write Hebrew letters with a quill and make crafts.

For more information, click here.