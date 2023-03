Madison police are asking the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl.

Rashmilla Modaff is believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

She was last seen Monday getting into an SUV.. the driver.. a white male in his 50’s.

Modaff is Asian/Indian, 5-4, 105 pounds. She has a history of mental illness and has been found in the past.. in a hotel room in Chicago. Police believe she may be in the Chicago area again.