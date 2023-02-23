Guest host Dan Shafer takes on WTMJ Nights and immediately gives us a personal introduction and gives a quick rundown of how the show will look tonight.

In the first hour of the show, Dan brings on Corri Hess from the Journal Sentinel to talk election results, the state Supreme Court race, the highlights with the register voters while also touching on the Spring Election Primary.

Where is a great place to bring your kids during the snowy and cold days here in Wisconsin? As a parent, Dan gives his top places along with listening to other locations from callers and texters.

In the second hour, County Executive David Crowley joins the show to talk about his State of the County address and touch base on the Spring Primary and Milwaukee County.

Lastly, Eric Nehm from the Athletic joins the show to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks! Touching on injuries, roster outlook and if this team has the offensive power to win another championship.

Check it out below!