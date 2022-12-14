MILWAUKEE — A recent wave of gun violence across the city has crept into the Historic Third Ward, where two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near the intersection of E Buffalo St & N Water St.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were informed of a reported shooting on the 300-block of N Water St in the Historic Third Ward — roughly one block from the Milwaukee Public Market — around 6:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Milwaukee Fire officials told WISN that the victims brought themselves to the police department from the Historic Third Ward looking for help. Medics rushed to the scene and they were relocated to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, per Milwaukee Police.

Authorities confirm that the victims were a 35-year-old man from Shewano, WI and a 19-year-old woman from Green Bay. Their identities have not been made public at this stage of the investigation.

Milwaukee PD indicates that it does not have any suspects in custody or identified. In their alert, MPD says their investigators are seeking “unknown suspects” and that they are working to learn what led to the shooting.

Were you in the Historic Third Ward on Wednesday night? If you have information that might help their investigation, you’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department by calling (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

