WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson says his office had “no involvement” in creating a slate of fake electors and attempting to give them to then-Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2020.

“I had no involvement in the creation of those electors,” Senator Johnson told WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner on Tuesday.

“I had no idea that my staff would be asked to deliver those electors to the Vice President,” Senator Johnson said.

Senator Johnson has previously claimed that his office was just passing along information for U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA). Kelly’s office has denied that claim.

“My statement was absolutely true, that I issued immediately, saying I had no involvement in it, had no idea that I was going to be asked to deliver these… In the end, we didn’t deliver them. End of story,” Senator Johnson said.

The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6th says the only reson the slate of fake electors was not delivered is because someone working with then-Vice President Mike Pence shot down the offer from Senator Johnson’s office.

