The number of people from Wisconsin charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capital riot has increased by two in recent months, with eight men now facing charges.

One of the recent arrests being a man from Green Bay who admitted to beating police officers during the attack. Riley Kasper, who says he is a farmer from Green Bay, was arrested by federal agents on on March 17, 2022. Kasper admitted in text messages that he attacked police officers during the Jan. 6 riots on the Capital.

Kasper is facing some of the most serious charges including assaulting officers using a deadly weapon, entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, act of physical violence in the Capitol, among others.

The second most recent arrest was that of Conlin Weyer from Plover. Weyer is charged with entering a restrictive building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol. Five other Wisconsin men have all previously admitted to their roles in the Capitol attacks.

Joshua Munn from Melrose, Wisconsin entered a guilty plea but is awaiting his sentencing. Kevin Loftus from Eau Claire pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Abram Markofski from La Crosse pleaded guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Brandon Nelson, a friend of Markofski’s from Middleton, also pleaded guilty to the same charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The only person to serve any time for their charges so far is David Mish Junior from West Allis. He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.