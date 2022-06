According to the Milwaukee Police Department and 18 year old Milwaukee man was shot Thursday at about 7:41 p.m. in the 4000 block of W. Burleigh.

The man did succumb to his injuries at the scene after MPD and MFD attempted life saving measures. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.