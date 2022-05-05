On Monday, a racist poster was found attached to a light pole on Wisconsin Ave. outside of Cudahy Hall, one of the University’s main academic buildings.

The image used in the poster shows a Black person in a iron gag mask and punishment collar, a torture device used on slaves after they fled and were recaptured. Marquette University’s Black Student Council posted the image to Instagram where several students commented and called out to University leaders.

The poster can be seen in its entirety on the Black Student Council Instagram page.

Marquette University President Mike Lovell released a statement in response, reading in part, “Marquette University is aware that a racist poster was found displayed on a public light pole on campus along Wisconsin Ave, and it has been removed. As a Catholic, Jesuit institution, we are called to build a nurturing, inclusive community where all people feel safe, supported, welcomed and celebrated. Racism and discrimination have no place on our campus.”

The statement from Marquette University.

Marquette University Police Department also released a statement Tuesday stating they were investigating the situation and the parties responsible for the poster remain unknown. Marquette community members are encouraged to reach out to MUPD with any information they may have on the matter.