MILWAUKEE – Less than 30% of registered voters in Milwaukee County showed up to cast a ballot in the 2022 spring election.

According to data provided by Milwaukee County, 145,073 people voted in the spring election out of 499,600 registered voters in the county. That’s about 29%.

In the city of Milwaukee, voter turnout was slightly higher.

87,110 people voted in the city of Milwaukee, out of 278,958 registered voters. That’s about 31%.

That’s better than the February primary election, where just 22 percent of registered voters showed up to cast a ballot in the city of Milwaukee.

Cavalier Johnson won the race to become the next mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday night, with more than 62,000 votes. That’s roughly 72 percent of the total votes cast.