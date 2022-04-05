MILWAUKEE- An election night triumph for Cavalier Johnson. With 68% of the vote, Johnson defeated challenger Bob Donovan Tuesday night as voters chose the first new mayor in 18 years.

Johnson was first elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in 2016, was named Council President in 2020, and was named acting Mayor in December after Tom Barrett left office to take over as a U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

With his win Tuesday night, Johnson becomes just the second African American to hold the office of Mayor in Milwaukee. Marvin Pratt became the first black man to hold that office when he served as acting Mayor in 2004.

Johnson defeated former Alderman Bob Donovan, who spoke shortly after the results were made official at his campaign watch party at McKiernan’s Irish Pub on the city’s south side.

“There’s never any shame in wanting something badly and going after it and coming up short,” he said. Donovan also thanked supporters and those who worked on his campaign.