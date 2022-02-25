MILWAUKEE- WTMJ’s Gene Mueller is hanging up his headphones. Retiring Friday after more than four decades in the business.

The long-time host of Wisconsin’s Morning News host was recognized for his contributions to broadcasting, and greater Wisconsin, by former radio partner and current Wisconsin State Senator John Jagler. Jagler was the host of Wisconsin’s Morning News during a 15 year run at WTMJ and partnered with Mueller up until he took a job in Madison in 2010.

You can read the citation, in full, below:

It wasn’t just the Wisconsin State Senate recognizing Gene for his contributions. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson stopped by Wisconsin’s Morning News today to declare today (Friday, February 25th 2022) as Gene Mueller day in Milwaukee.

