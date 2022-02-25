MILWAUKEE- Gene Mueller has broadcast from Milwaukee for 40 years and now he has his own day in the city he’s long called home.

The City of Milwaukee today officially recognizing Friday, February 25th 2022 as ‘Gene Mueller Day’. The proclamation was delivered live by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson during an appearance Friday on Wisconsin’s Morning News.

Gene began his broadcast career at WSPT in Stevens Point in 1977 before moving to Milwaukee to co-host the morning show at WQFM in Milwaukee in 1981 and he’s been here ever since. Gene’s career continued when he moved to WKTI to co-host Reitman & Mueller in 1982 before joining WTMJ in 2007 & becoming the full time host of Wisconsin’s Morning News in 2010.

The City of Milwaukee wasn’t the only entity to recognize Gene today. Former WTMJ co-host and current Wisconsin State Senator John Jagler joined Wisconsin’s Morning News today where he presented Gene with a citation from the State Senate recognizing his decades long career in radio and commitment to his community.

We’ve been celebrating Gene’s career all week here at WTMJ. You can find it all here.