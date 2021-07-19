MILWAUKEE — Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop is coming out as gay ahead of his first NHL camp.
The 19-year-old Canadian was a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Prokop took to social media to make the announcement.
“From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams,” Prokop said in a statement.
There’s a chance Prokop will be playing for the Milwaukee Admirals because they are the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators.
“Hockey is family and today we are proud to stand with a fellow Preds family member, prospect Luke Prokop,” said the team through a statement. “We admire the courage he has displayed in coming out.”
A statement from Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer & President @JonAdmirals. #HockeyisforEveryone #IfYouCanPlayYouCanPlay https://t.co/N0maz7VRDW pic.twitter.com/2KvZ9PZBsh— Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) July 19, 2021