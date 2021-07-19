MILWAUKEE — Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop is coming out as gay ahead of his first NHL camp.

The 19-year-old Canadian was a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Prokop took to social media to make the announcement.

“From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams,” Prokop said in a statement.

There’s a chance Prokop will be playing for the Milwaukee Admirals because they are the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators.

“Hockey is family and today we are proud to stand with a fellow Preds family member, prospect Luke Prokop,” said the team through a statement. “We admire the courage he has displayed in coming out.”