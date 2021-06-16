WTMJ’s Gene Mueller is getting praise from one of the most famous broadcasters ever to use a microphone.

“We’ve enjoyed listening to you,” Bob Uecker, the longtime Brewers broadcaster, told Mueller during a surprise visit on Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “Listeners don’t start their day without you.”

Uecker called the show to congratulate Mueller on his upcoming retirement. Mr. Baseball joked he was only calling because he hadn’t received his newspaper.

As for retirement, Uecker told him to enjoy it.

“We’ve been friends a long time,” Uecker said. “I’m happy for you.”

Watch Mueller and Uecker outtakes from a WTMJ commercial:

After making the announcement, Mueller was surprised by several moments on Wisconsin’s Morning News, including a stop from former radio partner Bob Reitman, a career lookback from his children Matt and Alyssa, and a special Extra Points from Bryan Dee.