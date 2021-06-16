Anyone who knows Gene Mueller has a story to share about the longtime radio host. That includes former radio partner Bob Reitman of WKTI’s Reitman & Mueller, who recalled when Mueller passed gas in the studio on their first day working together.

“Gene did something I was so shocked at,” Reitman explained on Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “I thought this isn’t going to work. But I learned to love you.”

“I didn’t have a business card so I dropped that on you,” Mueller joked back.

Reitman surprised Mueller in studio after Mueller announced he would retire in 2022. The two dominated Milwaukee radio for nearly a quarter century.

“I don’t know anybody with as much integrity, honesty, and humor,” Reitman said. “You had it all. I was very lucky to work with you.”

After making the announcement, Mueller was surprised not only by Reitman, but also a call from Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker, a career lookback from his children Matt and Alyssa, and a special Extra Points from Bryan Dee.