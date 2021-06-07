Wisconsin Dells, a popular summer destination, is going through a resurgence.

After a rough 2020, things are getting back to normal.

Leah Hauck-Mills, the communications manager at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, says there is pent up demand for travel this year.

“Maybe consider visiting midweek, buy tickets ahead, utilize different dining options like takeout and delivery. There’s definitely still time for you to plan your Wisconsin Dells vacation this summer, it just requires some planning ahead and some research.”

There are several new attractions this year, including a new zipline at Chula Vista, a place to take selfies, new short golf course, root beer museum, and so much more.

And if you’re looking for a summer job, many are available at WisDells.com.

“Many businesses in the area are definitely offering competitive wages, sign-on bonuses, different benefits. If you want to work in hospitality, this is the community to do so.”

