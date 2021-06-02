MILWAUKEE — Recent high-profile cyberattacks have heightened awareness surrounding cyber security across the country.

But staying secure online has always been a priority for Wisconsin utility provider WE Energies.

“There is nothing different we do because what we do every day is anticipating possible threats,” said spokesperson Brendan Conway. “We want to make sure that we have the ability that we can generate, but also deliver power to people.”

While the company isn’t able to comment specifically on threats that they’ve dealt with in the past, Conway says their team undergoes regular training to minimize the risk.

“We particularly focus on preparation, prevention, response and recovery,” he said. “At the end of the day, our customers want to know that when they flip the light switch, the light is on. When they need the air conditioner, they need the heat, they need the dryer, that that’s all going to be working. That’s our focus as well.”

Conway says they partner closely with other utilities, along with federal and state law enforcement agencies.